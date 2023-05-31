Making of Martyrs’ Day

In 1886, 45 Ugandan Christians were killed for their faith. These have since come to be known as the Uganda Martyrs. They include 22 Catholic converts and 23 Anglicans.

The martyrs were killed on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga, the then ruler of Buganda Kingdom.

The group, majority of whom were men, was picked up from different parts of the country and marched in chains to Namugongo, Wakiso District.

Pilgrims pray at an effigy depicting the death of the martyrs at the Namugongo Catholic Shrine in Wakiso District.

There, their hands and feet were tied and then they were placed on pieces of wood which were then lit, burning the martyrs alive.

Several books written on the Ugandan Martyrs report that several converts prayed and encouraged each other as the fire consumed them.

The execution was overseen by Buganda Kingdom chief executioner, Mukajanga.

However, some of the martyrs met their death by other mean. Some were beheaded while others had their limbs cut off and they later succumbed to their injuries.

Earlier, a number of Muslims had also been killed for different reasons such as rejecting food such as meat slaughtered by non-Muslims or those who had not been circumcised.

The executions, according to Mr Bernard Musoke, a theologian, were sparked off by Kabaka Mwanga’s fear of how Christianity would impact his kingship.

“He noticed that the attention of his people was getting diverted by religion,” Mr Musoke said, adding, “and so decided to end their lives for refusing to denounce their faith.”

Traders sell merchandise outside the Namugongo Catholic Shrine.

Among those killed was Denis Ssebuggwawo, who was said to be 16 years at the time and others included Mukasa Balikuddembe, Gonza Gonzaga, Lwanga Karoli, Jean-Marie Muzeeyi and Anderea Kaggwa.

And in their honour, Uganda designated June 3 to annually commemorate these martyrs who put their faith above everything else.

At the Namugongo Catholic and Anglican Shrines, there are effigies depicting the last moments of the Uganda Martyrs. Some of them [statues] show men with chains around their necks, struggling to walk.

On Monday, some of the pilgrimms currently pitching camp at the Anglican Shrine were seen observing the effigies with sorrowful expressions on their faces.

Security personnel check pilgrims at the entrance of the Namugongo Catholic Shrine.

“So, this is what these people went through. How sad!” a female pilgrim was heard murmuring to herself.

The June 3 celebrations are commemorated at both the Catholic and Anglican Shrines by pilgrims not only from Uganda but also from other parts of the world.

The Muslim community do not keenly celebrate their own Martyrs as their faith discourages pilgrimage to places of martyrdom except for the annual pilgrimage made to the holy city of Mecca.

THE MARTYRS

Catholic Martyrs

• Balikuddembe Y. Mukasa

• Pontiano Ngondwe

• Gonza Gonzaga

• Lwanga Karoli

• Athanansious Bazzekuketa

• Anderea Kaggwa

• Ssebuggwawo, Denis

• Mulumba Matiya

• Mawaggali, Nowa

• Baanabakintu, Lukka

• Buuzabalyawo, Yakobo

• Gyaviira Musoke

• Kibuuka, Ambrosio

• Kiriggwajjo, Anatoli

• Kiriwawanvu Mukasa

• Kizito

• Achileo Kiwanuka

• Adolf Ludigo, Mukasa

• Bruno Sserunkuuma

• Mugagga

• Tuzinde Mbagga

• Jean-Marie Muzeeyi





Anglican Martyrs

• Kakumba Makko

• Sserwanga Nuwa

• Rugarama Yusuf

• Mukasa Musa

• Muwanga

• Mbwa Eriya

• Muddu-aguma

• Muwanga, Daudi

• Kayizzi Kibuuka

• Mayanja, Kitoogo

• Muwanga, Njigija

• Kadoko, Alexandra

• Kifamunnyanja

• Kiwanuka, Giyaza

• Kizza Frederick

• Kwabafu

• Lwakisiga, Mukasa

• Lwanga

• Mubi-Azaalwa

• Munyagabyangu Robert

• Nakabandwa Danieri

• Wasswa

• Walukagga Nuwa

Muslim Martyrs

• Bira

• Muwanga

• Yusuf Sebakiwa

• Amulane Tuzinde

• Musirimu Lwanga

• Mponye-Buwonyi

• Muddu-Awulira

• Bamutalira

• Kanganjulo

• Kalule

• Nsereko

• Bazze-Kuketta

• Kisegula

• Mabende

• Mukeeka

• Namwanira

• Mafembe