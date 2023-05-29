Anglican shrine to receive more than 40,000 pilgrims

The chairperson of the Eastern Cluster, Bishop Samuel Egesa of Bukedi Diocese, has said more than 40,000 pilgrims are expected at the Anglican Martyrs’ site in Namugongo, Wakiso District, up from about 30,000 in past years.

The eastern cluster, which comprises 10 dioceses, is leading this year’s celebrations.

Addressing journalists in Namugongo yesterday, Bishop Egesa said: “We expect more than 40,000 pilgrims this time around. For the first time in history, our pilgrims are going to sit in a comfortable arrangement in the newly built amphitheatre. The faithful have been sitting under trees and when it starts raining, they run away to take shelter elsewhere. This will be no more. We thank God for the support from the government and the Church, “he said.

President Museveni is expected to open the 20,000-seater amphitheatre on Martyrs Day.

Bishop Egesa revealed that pilgrims started arriving at the Anglican site last Monday.

By yesterday, over 100 pilgrims had arrived and the majority, including foreigners, are expected to arrive this week.

He urged Ugandans to emulate the martyrs by loving their faith and loving one another so as to live in peace and harmony.

Retired Principal Judge James Ogoola, who is chairing the publicity committee, has described the Anglican shrine as a real place where both the Anglican and Catholic martyrs were burnt alive.

“They (pilgrims) come to make a point that our faith is one…The Catholic and Anglican martyrs who were killed walked all the way from Munyonyo to this place and were moving hand in hand. There is ecumenism in that. We are one tree, with different branches, he said.

He commended the media for working with the Church to popularise Uganda Martyrs Day-related activities.

Meanwhile, the First Deputy Prime Minister and the chairperson of the national organising committee for the celebrations the Anglican site, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, on Saturday called upon Ugandans and the pilgrims to pray for faith, peace, stability following last week’s incident where al-Shabaab killed or captured an unknown number of Uganda soldiers in Somalia.