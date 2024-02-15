Malaba Health Centre III does not qualify for an upgrade, says the Health Minister

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng says the government will not grant the Tororo District leaders' request to upgrade Malaba Health Centre III to Health Centre IV.

The Minister made the remarks on February 13, during her spot supervision visit to the health facility in Tororo District.

According to her, the purpose of the spot visit was to identify gaps in access to quality services and offer solutions to the government to help improve them.

According to her, the Ministry would also revoke the ongoing coding of the facility that had been initiated during the process of considering the facility for benefits.

"Having visited this facility, I want to be open to you the leaders that there are no justifications to justify the government upgrading this facility, and making such a move would mean I am mad," she said.

She also questioned the credibility of the biostatisticians noting that they are responsible for providing misleading statistics that lead the government to make poor decisions.

Dr. Acen also asked the district authorities to recall some of the staff that had been deployed in waiting for the elevation of the facility into Health Centre IV.

The chairperson of the Tororo South County health centre management committee, Peter Rogers Imailuk, expressed concern that disregarding the request to upgrade the health facility would disadvantage residents of Tororo South County. He noted that the facility also serves Western Kenya and neighbouring districts.

According to district LC5 chairperson John Okeya, the district posted staff to the Malaba health facility last year in consideration of Health Centre IV staffing levels.

The minister said the government will also consider recalling the gene machine stationed at Port Malaba which was placed to facilitate Covid-19 testing.

According to her, only three people had been tested at the facility in the last three months, indicating that the equipment is underused and yet other points of entry need it.

In the private wing of Tororo District General Referral Hospital, the team was shocked when the acting medical superintendent, Dr. Andrew Opete, failed to explain the expenditures generated by the private wing, which the minister advised to be disbanded because the money appeared to be going into individual pockets.