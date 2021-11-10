Malende says under pressure to abandon Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana case

Defense lawyer Shamim Malende Wednesday told court that she is under pressure to abandon a case in which she represents two opposition lawmakers, Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya.

Appearing before Masaka grade one magistrate Grace Wakoli, during the further mentioning of a multiplicity of charges against the pair, Ms Malende said she ‘‘is receiving messages from unknown people pressurizing and ordering her to drop her representation in the matter.’’

“I have opened a case at Nansana police station, under Ref SD 60/26/10/2021 but I want it to be on court record that my life is under threat because of the unknown people trailing me on motorcycles and those that send me text messages and calls even through my relatives warning me to abandon the case,’’ she said.

Ms Malende also emphasized that her clients, Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana, urgently need to access medical attention from specialized doctors since Kigo and Kitalya prison authorities failed to give them the necessary treatment for their ailments.

“Hon Ssegirinya can’t be in court and we are aware he is in a dying state at Mulago Hospital where it’s a matter of trial and error to save him from the serious illness,” she noted.

State prosecutor Mr Richard Birivumbuka disclosed that the state is not aware that Mr Ssegirinya, is not at Luzira Murchison bay hospital where he was taken after his health condition worsened.

According to Mr Birivumbuka, inquiries into the accusations against the embattled MPs are still incomplete until at least after November 15.

The presiding magistrate, Grace Wakoli condemned the threats aimed at Ms Malende, urging her to seek extra security and intervention from CID headquarters.

Meantime, she has also ordered prison authorities to ‘‘allow the duo to access specialized treatment if the prison health workers can’t work on their ailment.’’

Court was adjourned to November 23 when the accused are expected in court to be committed to High Court for trial.

Cases