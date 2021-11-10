State prosecutor Mr Richard Birivumbuka (L) interacts with the defense counsel in the case, Shamim Malende. PHOTO/MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

Malende says under pressure to abandon Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana case

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • Ms Malende also emphasized that her clients, Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana, urgently need to access medical attention from specialized doctors.
  • State prosecutor Mr Richard Birivumbuka disclosed that the state is not aware that Mr Ssegirinya, is not at Luzira Murchison bay hospital where he was taken after his health condition worsened.

Defense lawyer Shamim Malende Wednesday told court that she is under pressure to abandon a case in which she represents two opposition lawmakers, Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya.

