MP Ssegirinya’s life in grave danger - Lukwago

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka  &  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • Condition. “They are just telling me that they are doing everything possible to make sure his life is out of danger, but they are not telling us what exactly he is suffering from. He was brought here [Mulago Hospital] on Sunday morning, but there is no change in his health up to now,” Mr Erias Lukwago, Ssegirinya’ lawyer.

Embattled Kawempe South MP Muhammad Ssegirinya has been admitted to Mulago Hospital with his lawyers fearing for his life.

