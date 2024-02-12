Man, 58, held over defiling 10-year-old daughter

Police in Kayunga District are holding a 58-year-old man for defiling his 10-year-old daughter.

The Kayunga CID boss, Ms Beatrice Ajwang, said the suspect, who is a resident of Nkokonjeru B village in Kitimbwa sub-county had turned her daughter into his wife after divorcing her mother two years ago.

Mr Collins Kafeero, the Kayunga District Probation and Social Welfare Officer said on Monday that the suspects’ arrest followed a tip-off by a concerned resident, to whom the minor had opened up about the sexual molestation by her father.

“When we went to the village and interviewed the girl and also took her for medical check-ups we confirmed that it was true the man had been defiling her. We have arrested him and is now in police custody at Kayunga Central Police Station,” Mr Kafeero said.

Medical examination showed the suspect is HIV positive.

According to Ms Ajwang, the victims’ mother divorced the suspect after the couple developed domestic misunderstandings that resulted in the suspect battering her to near death.

“The family of the woman later went and took away the mother of the victim, leaving the girl under the care of the father,” she said.

Mr Kafeero told this publication that the suspect had warned the minor against disclosing the matter to anyone and had barred anyone from going to his home.

“Acts of incest are on the increase in the district due to moral degeneration and drug addiction,” Mr Kafeero said.