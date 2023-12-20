Man abducted by ADF rebels in Kasese found dead- police

A man who was reportedly abducted by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels following a raid in Nkoko village, Kistwamba sub-county in Kasese District, western Uganda on December 5 was found dead in Kibale National Park, police have said.

Hima Division Community Liaison Officer, Mr Solomon Mugisa, said on Wednesday that security forces stumbled on Aston Agaba’s body in the park as they searched for ADF rebels on Saturday.

“It's true that our security recovered the body of Aston Agaba, who was abducted by suspected ADF rebels when they raided Nkoko Village. We did the postmortem and after handing over the body for burial, we appeal to the community to remain calm and vigilant and report any suspicious person in their communities,” he said.

During the Nkoko village raid one of the residents, Betty Biira, 47, was hacked to death while her 14-year-old son, Harrison Masereka was seriously hurt and is currently hospitalised.

Mr Musgisa said security forces in Kasese District arrested two suspected ADF rebels who were found with a machete, planning an attack in the district.