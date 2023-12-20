Man abducted by ADF rebels in Kasese found dead- police
A man who was reportedly abducted by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels following a raid in Nkoko village, Kistwamba sub-county in Kasese District, western Uganda on December 5 was found dead in Kibale National Park, police have said.
Hima Division Community Liaison Officer, Mr Solomon Mugisa, said on Wednesday that security forces stumbled on Aston Agaba’s body in the park as they searched for ADF rebels on Saturday.
“It's true that our security recovered the body of Aston Agaba, who was abducted by suspected ADF rebels when they raided Nkoko Village. We did the postmortem and after handing over the body for burial, we appeal to the community to remain calm and vigilant and report any suspicious person in their communities,” he said.
During the Nkoko village raid one of the residents, Betty Biira, 47, was hacked to death while her 14-year-old son, Harrison Masereka was seriously hurt and is currently hospitalised.
Mr Musgisa said security forces in Kasese District arrested two suspected ADF rebels who were found with a machete, planning an attack in the district.
According to the UPDF, the rebel group responsible for the attack in Nkoko village was led by one Kamusu their commander who after the attack fled to Kibale National Park before he ( Kamusu) was injured and arrested. Two of his colleagues were killed on December 13 inside the park.
In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, suspected ADF rebels hacked 10 people to death in Kyitehurizi village, Kyabandara parish, Kamwenge District, western Uganda.
Out of the 10 victims, six were hacked to death in a maize garden, while four were burnt to ashes inside a bar at Kyitehurizi trading center.