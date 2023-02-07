Man awarded Shs6m for illegal detention

The Uganda Human Rights Commission tribunal (UHRC) yesterday awarded Shs6 million as compensation to a man who was illegally detained by police after 20 years of seeking justice.

The tribunal chaired by Ms Mariam Wangadya awarded Mr Grace Kyaterekera Shs6 million as general damages for the violation of his right to personal liberty.

“The complaint is allowed; the general damages shall attract interest at court rate from the date of this decision until payment is full. Each party shall bear their own costs. Either party not satisfied with the decision of the Tribunal may appeal to the High Court within 30 days from the date of the decision,” Ms Wangadya ruled.

Other commissioners included Mr Lamex Omara Apitta, Ms Shifra Lukwago and Col Steven Basaliza.

However, Mr Kyaterekera, who was dissatisfied with the outcome of the ruling, vowed to appeal arguing that after a month in detention and his name tarnished the award was not worthy.

“I have to make an appeal. If I managed to be patient for 20 years without missing out on any court proceedings, I believe I will get what I want,” Mr Kyaterekera said.

“I have seen many commissioners come and go in my case which may even lead the culprit and complainant to lose interest. It is not all about awarding money. It would be better for those who heard the case to make the final decision since they know its grassroots than new people just reading what was recorded down by another person,” he added.

Mr Kyaterekera’s case is among the four cases that were concluded. Others are Herbert Arodu (Shs11 million), Christopher Mawejje (Shs6 million), and Francis Kalule (Shs11 million).

The tribunal declined to deliver its ruling in the case of Ismail Lukoola whom they learnt was serving a punishment of three years in Kenya while Yusuf Kintu and Swaleh Kamoga’s names were not clear.

“It does not seem comfortable to deliver ruling in a case of someone who is not here and serving his sentence of murder in another jurisdiction. We are a human rights body that gives justice to everyone,” Ms Wangadya ruled.

Meanwhile the commission is set to hear 50 cases of human rights violation this month where 22 are set for ruling, 19 to be heard in the Central region, 31 at Gulu, 14 to be heard in Soroti and Moroto.

The case

Mr Kyaterekera alleges that on October 5, 2003 at 11am, he was arrested from Bukolooto Parents Primary School by the officer in charge of Kayunga Police Station and detained.

On October 10, 2003, he was transferred to Katwe Police Station where he was detained until October 16, 2003 when he was transferred to the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) offices and interrogated.