Man beheads two neighbor’s children in Kanungu

Police in Kanungu are hunting for a man who went on rampage and allegedly murdered two children of his immediate neighbour.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman Elly Maate identified the suspect as a 40-year-old man and a resident of Kagarama Village in Nyarutojo Parish, Kambuga sub-county in Kanungu District.

Maate also identified the deceased juveniles as 8-year-old Tracy Nabasa and Ian Owembabazi aged 3, both children of Kato Frank of the same village.

Maate explained that the gruesome murder took place in the afternoon on February 17, 2022.

“The police was informed by the area village chairperson, Augustine Mutabazi, who claimed that two children had been murdered by their neighbor,” Mr Maate told this reporter.

It’s alleged that the suspect has always accused his neighbour and father to the killed children of having extra-marital affairs with his wife with whom the former separated two weeks ago.

Allegations further show that this led the suspect to attacking the two children and hacking them, to death with a panga as their father had gone to the garden, according to police.

“After police was informed, we immediately visited the scene, recovered the bodies and conveyed them to Kambuga Hospital for postmortem. Police has joined the residents to hunt for the fugitive suspect,” Mr Maate observed.

A case of murder has been registered at Kanungu District Central Police Station under reference number CRB 110/2022 to help in investigations.

Elsewhere

Police in Kabale District have announced the arrest of the proprietor of a local hotel over allegedly poisoning of two pupils.

"Last week we arrested the proprietor of Busingye Hotel in Rwakaraba Trading Center, Northern division Kabale Municipality on allegations that she administered poison to two primary school pupils one of whom died shortly after reaching home," police said.