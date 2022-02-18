Man beheads two neighbor’s children in Kanungu

The suspect is still on the run while police in the region has also arrested a local businessman over alleged poisoning of two pupils. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  Ronald Kabanza  &  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • Police explained that the gruesome murder took place in the afternoon on February 17, 2022.

Police in Kanungu are hunting for a man who went on rampage and allegedly murdered two children of his immediate neighbour. 

