Man cuts own neck in suicide attempt at Kireka market – police 

Police detectives at Kireka in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District are investigating a case in which a 48-year-old resident of the same area allegedly attempted to commit suicide on Monday morning.

Dan Mubiru was rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala bleeding profusely after he allegedly cut his neck at around 11am at Kireka Main Market.

“It is alleged that Mubiru attempted suicide by cutting his neck with a knife. He was bleeding profusely when the response team from Kireka Police arrived at the scene. He has been rushed to Mulago hospital for treatment but remains in critical condition,” said ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson.

Police are yet to establish the cause of the alleged suicide attempt.

“But the incident will be investigated and more details will be provided as soon as they are available,” ASP Owoyesigyire added in a Monday statement to this publication.

Related cases

Several cases of death by suicide have in the last two months been registered across the country.

On June 1, 2022, Police in Lyantonde District said they were investigating two separate incidents under which two people, including an LCI chairperson committed suicide.

Police identified the deceased as Julius Mutabaazi, 52, who was the LCI chairperson of Lwakasolola Village, and Antonio Lwanga Matovu a resident of Biwolobo Village, Lyantonde Town Council in Lyantonde District.

According to residents, Mutabaazi was found hanging on an electric cable in the morning of June 1 while Antonio Lwanga Matovu, a resident of Biwolobo Village, Lyantonde town council is said to have poisoned himself the evening before.

Lwanga was a businessman selling fish in Lyantonde market.

Six days after their death, Police in Kiira region also said they were investigating circumstances under which a 17-year-old student at Wanyange Girls’ Secondary School in Kakira town council, Jinja District died.