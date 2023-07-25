Man dies after taking sex enhancement pills - police

Police in Busia District in eastern Uganda are investigating a case in which a 30-year-old boda boda cyclist is reported to have died after taking sex enhancement pills prior to making love to his lover in a local lodge.

Justus Ouma was until the time of his death, a resident of Buwaya Village, Bumunyi Parish, Masinya Sub County in Uganda-Kenya borader district.

According to Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, Ouma died last Wednesday after spending three nights with Ms Carolyne Auma, 25, who only alerted police after her lover failed to wake.

"The victim spent three days with Auma who woke up on the July 19, 2023, at around 6am, and found her partner dead in bed," Mr Enanga said in a Monday statement.

According to him, the case was reported to police at Masinya. Detectives visited the scene and conveyed the body to Masafu general hospital for post-mortem which later revealed that Ouma died of cardic arrest.

As a deterrent measure to avoid a repeat of the same, police authorities cautioned men against access and use of the sex pills without guidance and or advice of medical personnel.