Man hacks mother, two relatives to death after son undergoes traditional circumcision

A police inquest is underway in Bugiri District, eastern Uganda, following the murder of four people at Kasheba Village in Nsango Parish, Buliguyi Sub-county.

Ms Diana Nandaula, the Busoga East Police spokesperson, said the incident occurred on Thursday when Mr Shaban Mukholi, 53, hacked three family members to death using a machete.

The deceased include his mother Ms Susan Chellote, 60, and relatives; Mutwalibi Kiiza, 6, and Ms Justine Namuhufe, 30.

Ms Nandaula said preliminary investigations indicate that the trio was fatally attacked for having allegedly circumcised Mr Mukholi's children the "Bagisu way" in December, yet he preferred to take them to the mosque.

The Bagisu, who practice circumcision every even year, subject a candidate to at least two days of rigorous dancing to traditional drums known as "kadodi", before having his foreskin removed in the public spotlight and without anesthesia.

During the painful procedure which on average lasts for under a minute, the candidate is not expected to blink or show any emotional displeasure lest he's branded a coward and eternally scorned by the community.

In the Islamic custom, circumcision, referred to as Khitan, is performed on Muslim boys after they have learned to recite the whole Quran from start to finish, and it is usually carried out in health facilities or hospitals by trained medical practitioners.