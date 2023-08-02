Man hacks own mother to death in Nakaseke

Police in Nakaseke District have arrested a 35-year-old man for hacking his own mother to death at Kyetume village, Mijinje Parish in Semuto Sub County.



The suspect identified as Charles Sserunjogi Etiko according to police, is already under custody with the investigation process underway.



“A 68-yearl old woman identified as Leah Kiizza was hacked to death by Charles Sserunjogi Etiko (suspect) at Kyetume village in Semuto Subcounty. Our team is on the ground for the investigation process,” Nakaseke District Police Commander, Mr Gideon Byomuhangi, said on Tuesday.



Mr Yusuf Ssendagire, a resident who responded to an alarm made by the victim shortly before she breathed her last reveals that the incident happened after a domestic brawl between Charles Sserunjogi and his wife identified as Hanifa Nankya.



“When the old woman (deceased) heard her son assaulting his wife, she responded and tried to separate the two but he (Sserunjogi) turned against her. He chopped off her left arm before inflicting deep cuts on her head,” he said.



“By the time we responded, the victim was lying in a pool of blood. Sserunjogi’s wife escaped when the man turned wild with a machete, hacking his own mother to death,” he further revealed.



Mr Ronald Kazibwe, the LC1 chairperson for Posta Zone in Semuto Town Council said the suspect has had a history of brutality against his own family members including his wife.



“I believe that when his mother heard an alarm, she quickly responded because she already knew that Sserunjogi is brutal and could easily kill his wife. It is unfortunate that Sserunjogi turned against his own mother,” he said.



Some of the residents believe that Sserunjogi could be suffering from a mental illness that should be investigated and possibly treated.