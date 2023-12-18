Man kills wife over Shs2,000 received from suspected lover

A police manhunt is underway in Namutumba District, eastern Uganda, for a man who allegedly killed his wife for receiving Shs2,000 from a suspected lover.

Alifari Obaga, 30, is said to have killed the 28-year-old mother of his two children, Margret Nayobe, at their home in Nakawano Village, Kizuba Sub-county on Sunday night.

Ms Esuka Logose, a neighbour, said the suspect asked the deceased to explain where she had got the money, to which she reportedly said that she had borrowed it “from a man” to buy a cooking pot because she couldn’t afford a saucepan.

“At around 1pm on Sunday, the couple had a fight, after which the wife said she wanted to leave. We, however, talked her into staying after her husband admitted that he was at fault,” Ms Logose said.

She added: “However, at around 10:30pm, the husband came to my home, saying he had received information that his wife got the Shs2,000 from a man with whom she has always been suspected to be in love with.”

Ms Logose says she asked Obaga to sleep over the rumour until Monday morning when they can sort it out, unaware that he had returned to his home and killed “an innocent hardworking woman”.

Mr Patrick Mulumba, the area defense secretary, said for the past two years, Obaga had reportedly been harboring plans to kill his wife over allegations of adultery.

“It is very unfortunate that he has fulfilled his promise,” he said.

Mr Isa Gulere, the youth councilor representing Nawansagwa Parish, said Obaga had no legitimate job and was being looked after by the deceased.

Ms Jane Namukuve, the Namutumba Police Community Liaison Officer (CLO), said the deceased was a victim of domestic violence, and warned men against abrogating from their roles.