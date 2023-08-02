Man who hired doctor to kill wife further remanded

The man at the centre of a conspiracy case to kill his wife after attempting to bribe a medical doctor in Luweero District apologised on arrest and claimed to have been ‘tempted’, court has heard.

Friday Musoke, who allegedly attempted to kill the mother of his four children has been on trial since March 8, when he first appeared before the Chief Magistrate Court in Luweero District.

Testifying before Luweero Chief Magistrate Mariam Nalujja Sserwanga on Monday, Mr Richard Bugalanyo Mubiru, an officer attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit under the Savannah Region Police (Flying squad), said on December 31, 2022, while at his workplace, received instructions from then Luweero District police commander, Mr Living Twazagye, to travel to Bombo Town. He was to interact with Dr Onesmus Bainomugisha attached to Global Medical Centre in an alleged plot by Musoke to kill his wife Lillian Nambowa.

“The doctor had promised to do the job, but passed on the information to us. I went to Bombo and met him and he played for me the recording of the conversation between him and the accused [Musoke],” Mr Mubiru told court.

“In their conversation, they had planned to get chloroform substance from the doctor that would be used to induce the victim into a state of unconsciousness before she gets to the doctor, who would then do the final job by medical procedure. We also agreed on a plan with the doctor that he would instead deliver a non-genuine substance instead of the original chloroform. This was to ensure in case the suspects eluded arrest, they could not fulfill their plan against the victim,” the police officer revealed.

On January 1, at 2pm, Mr Mubiru received a telephone call from Dr Bainomugisha confirming that the suspect had called and confirmed that he was to pick the chloroform substance that evening.

“We laid our covert operation (trap) at Global Medical Centre. At 4.30pm, Musoke arrived at the facility on a boda boda. He went straight inside the facility as the cyclist waited outside. We emerged from our hideout and identified ourselves before Mr Musoke, who was coming out of the facility with a polythene bag and arrested him,” the detective testified.

During the entire operation, Mr Mubiru told court that they were in touch with Dr Bainomugisha, who kept briefing them on what was happening and the real identity of the person they were targeting.

“We also confirmed from Dr Bainomugisha that the substance he handed to Mr Musoke was not real chloroform. The doctor confirmed that he had handed the suspect a non-toxic liquid,” he told court.

Friday Musoke. PHOTO/FILE

On arrest, the police officer asked Mr Musoke why he had come to the health centre, but the suspect instead replied: “I’m sorry. I was tempted,”

Mr Mubiru said when Mr Musoke was asked about the whereabouts of Ms Enid Kanyonyozi, his alleged mistress, the suspect claimed the latter had travelled to Fort Portal.

Both Musoke and Kanyonyozi attended the Monday court session. The duo unsuccessfully tried to seek court bail on health grounds through their lawyer, Mr Sowali Katamba. However, they were informed that the health complications could be referred to the prison health facility at Murchison Bay at Luzira prison in Kampala.