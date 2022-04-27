Manafwa police boss found dead in his house

Police officers in Manafwa District were Tuesday morning shocked after they found one of their own dead in his house.

Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP), Peter Walicho,57, who has been in-charge of Kaato Police in Manafwa District, was last seen by some of his colleagues at the police station on Monday night.

“The alleged sudden death happened at an unknown time last night. His fellow Officers came to know about it after breaking into his house at 8am,” said the Elgon Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, as he confirmed Walicho’s death.

According to police, the deceased had served the forces for over 34 years.

“We have started investigating circumstances under which he (Walicho) was found dead in his house,” Mr Taitika noted.

A junior police officer at Kaato Police Station who preferred anonymity said: “On Monday, we were with Walicho joking till late. He was in good health.”

Police told journalists that Walicho’s body has been taken to Mbale City mortuary for post-mortem.

Mr Taitika further eulogized Walicho as “a self-driven and disciplined officer, a thing that has enabled him to serve for all these years.”