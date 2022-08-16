Mao campaigns for DP candidate in Kasese

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Norbert Mao, has said he will rally support for the Opposition candidate, Ms Bernadette Businge, in the Busongora South County by-elections.

Mr Mao, who also doubles as the party chairman for the Democratic Party, promised to de-campaign the NRM candidate, Mr Gideon Thembo Mujungu.

The Justice Minister made the remarks while accompanying Ms Businge’s convoy to drum up support for her in Kasese District at the weekend.

“Nobert Mao is in government as a mechanic to give you peaceful change. It is in order for me to be in Busongora South Constituency to de-campaign the NRM candidate and campaign for the DP candidate,” he said.

Mr Mao, who arrived in Kasese on Saturday, addressed a press conference at TJ Global Hotel with the DP candidate before traversing villages for votes.

The campaign exercise, which started on August 10, will end today ahead of the voting on Thursday.

Mr Mao appealed to the people of Busongora South, especially the youth, to vote for the DP candidate.

He said young people are still powerful and vibrant to advocate for the rights of the people in Kasese because the district has many issues, including the royal guards, who are still incarcerated as well as land conflicts that need to be addressed.

“We are presenting to you Bernadette because she stands for truth and justice. If there is any part of Uganda that needs truth, it is Kasese, you have MPs, but I have never heard any pro-people motion from the MP, yet there are many issues affecting the district,” Mr Mao said.

Asked why he has decided to campaign for the DP candidate and yet other ministers are campaigning for the NRM candidate, Mr Mao said he still remains a member of DP as stipulated in the Memorandum of Understanding that he signed with the National Resistance Movement party.

“We have a cooperation based on clear parameters. I am loyal to my party and that is why I am campaigning for the DP candidate. I am not surprised by your question, because most people think the government and the party are the same, this is not true,” he said.

Ms Businge pledged to advocate for improved health services, promotion of girl child education and the extension of safe and clean drinking water if elected into office.

In the 2021 General Election, she finished a distant sixth with 1,318 votes.





Background

Busongora South has a total of 100 polling stations with 51,255 registered voters.