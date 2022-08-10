 Seven nominated for Busongora south by-election in Kasese

Seven candidates were fully nominated by the Electoral Commission (EC) to contest in the Busongora South county legislative by-election in Kasese District.

Kasese District EC returning officer, Ismail Takih Atwijukire said three other candidates that picked nomination forms did not show up for the two-day activity ended Tuesday.

The by-election for Busogora South County came after the seat fell vacant on June 21 when the Court of Appeal ruled that Mr Gideon Thembo Mujungu (NRM) was irregularly elected.

Among the nominated candidates are Opposition NUP’s, Jackson Mbaju, Aloysius Baguma Kighema (FDC), Bernadette Businge DP), and ruling NRM party aspirant, Thembo Mujungu.

Those nominated as independent candidates include Juma Munezero, Doreen Izagiire and David Mulindwa Isimbwa.

Mr Munezero who had earlier shown interest to stand on the ANT ticket decided to be nominated as an independent saying that the ANT party did not facilitate his nomination.

The other three aspirants who had picked nomination papers and declined to show up for nomination include Frank Asiimwe Barozi (Ind), Apollo Kabogere (Ind) and Julius Bwambale Ruboya (Ind).