Mao: Constitutional review to start in three months

The Justice minister and Democratic Party leader has said Uganda will embark on a comprehensive process to review the 1995 Constitution in the next three months.

Mr Norbert Mao made the bold promise hours to his big event dubbed “Homecoming” in the heart of Gulu City. He announced that the long-anticipated constitutional review would finally become a reality. This pivotal step, he believes, will empower Ugandans to play an active role in shaping their country’s future and ensure a more inclusive and just governance for all.

“We shall be soon launching a constitutional review commission process so that Ugandans can tell us what we want,” Mr Mao said, adding, “We believe that in the next three months we will have unrolled the process.

Most of the proposed amendments are with us at the Ministry of Justice, so reviewing the Constitution is not going to take a lot of time because we have got a body like the Uganda Law Reform Commission which is just waiting to start the work.”

Several promises have been made regarding the constitutional review but have not come to fruition. In 2018, then Justice Minister Maj Gen(rtd) Kahinda Otafiire named 14 people to sit on the Constitutional Review Commission to consider various constitutional reforms in a letter to President Museveni.

In the letter, which was followed up with a reminder, Gen Otafiire recommended former Attorney General, Prof Khiddu Makubuya, to chair the commission deputised by former Speaker of Parliament and retired diplomat Francis Butagira.

Other members on the team named by Gen Otafiire included Nusura Tiperu Omar, Rev Amos Turyahabwe, Paul Wanyoto, Dr Diana Musoke, Dan Wandera Ogalo, Richard Angualia, Charles Elem Ogwal, Lillian Aber, Kamdi Byonabye, Martha Katuntu and Kabogozza Musoke.

Uganda has not had a comprehensive constitutional review since the Prof Frederick Edward Sempebwa constitutional review process, which ended its work in December 2003.

Several calls have been made for a similar process, especially ahead of presidential elections in 2011, 2016 and 2021, which the government has ignored.

In 2017, the then Parliament Speaker Rebecca Kadaga during the process to amend the Constitution and remove the presidential age limit clause scolded the Executive for bringing piecemeal legislation in the House instead of a constitutional review.

Homecoming

Mr Mao said his event will focus on uniting Ugandans, with emphasis on development.

“We want to plant new seeds. Above all we want to talk about partnership with the National Resistance Movement and President Museveni,” he said.

He explained that there was an urgent need to “imbue in our people a desire for something better.”

Mr Mao also revealed that more than 60 Ugandans, who have denounced rebellion, will be returning to the country later today from the Central African Republic (CAR).