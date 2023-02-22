Mao speaks out on Ssewananya, Ssegirinya prison release

Mr Norbert Mao, the minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, who is also the president of the Democratic Party (DP), has admitted that he played a role in securing the temporary freedom of the two embattled Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) MPs, Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye West and Mohammad Ssegirinya of Kawempe North.

MUST READ: How MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana walked to freedom

He, however, was quick to point out that he did not do it for politics but for the families of the victims.

The duo were released on bail over a week ago after spending 524 days in jail. Currently, both Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana are hospitalised, following their release from prison.

While addressing a press conference at the DP headquarters in Kampala yesterday, Mr Mao said he started working for the release of the duo even before he was appointed a minister.

“I met the mother of Ssegirinya at Parliament and she fell on her knees begging me to have them released. The parents of Ssewanyana also came. Therefore, what I did, I did it for them not for politics. I quietly went to Kigo prison and met the two MPs,” he said, adding, “We sneaked in with [the DP] press secretary Fred Mwesigwa but never posted any social media photo. But there are those even before entering the prison are already taking selfies.”

Mr Mao, however, refused to reveal the details of the negotiations because the case is still ongoing. He said even under the law, there are always negotiations because even lawyers meet.

“Bail is a constitutional right and I believe the two MPs should have gotten the bail much earlier. But their case has been over politicised,” he said.

Mr Mao added that his efforts to resolve some of the political questions have often been misunderstood by his former colleagues in the Opposition, who accused him of working behind them with government.

“You have forgotten that I was the first to visit Eddy Mutwe in Gulu prison and a gentleman called Ssenyange, who was driving the grader in Arua. We worked for their release, all that you have forgotten,” he said.

Mr Mao further said immediately after the 2021 elections, he called the chairman of Interparty Organisation for Dialogue Summit, by then President Museveni, to discuss illegal detention.

“I was cartooned that I was leaking President Museveni’s shoes but I don’t mind because that is not the picture which worries me. What worries me are the families of those people who do not have the breadwinner,” he added.

'Release others'

Mr Abed Bwanika, the MP of Kimaanya-Kabonera in Masaka City, yesterday told this publication that indeed negotiations took place to have the two MPs released.

He said there were meetings at the office of the Speaker of Parliament, with the prime minister and others that he did not disclose, to secure the freedom of the two.

He said while he did not want to go into details, all the writings were clear on the wall.

“How do you explain the fact that they were released without signing release order from the prison? The prosecutor did not object to the bail as had been the previous case. The lawyers said they were there for formalities. What do you make of all these if there were no negotiations?” he asked.

WATCH: Jailed MPs get court bail after over one year detention