MPs Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya still hospitalised, lawyers tell court

Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya and his Makindye West counterpart, Allan Ssewanyana are still hospitalised following their release from prison recently, their lawyers have told court.

After spending 524 days in jail, an equivalent of 17 months, the embattled Opposition Members of Parliament on February 12 temporarily regained their freedom.

The MPs, who are accused of being behind the spate of machete killings of at least 26 people in greater Masaka in mid-2021, were each released on a cash bail of Shs20 million each.

They are accused of murder, attempted murder and aiding and abetting terrorism.

Other suspects are Mike Sserwadda, Jude Muwonge, Bulo Wamala, John Mugera and Jackson Kanyike.

Defence lawyers led by Caleb Alaka and Samuel Muyizzi told the Kololo-based International Crimes Division (ICD) court on Monday that after being released on bail, the two ailing MPs were admitted to separate hospitals to undergo various medical checkups and treatment.

"On February 16 and 17, I personally saw and interacted with the two legislators at their respective hospitals where they are admitted. Prior to being granted bail by the Masaka High Court judge, the accused had a record of pain and court ordered for specialized treatment. However, I implored the sureties to come to court," Mr Muyizzi told the court where they were scheduled to appear before Justice Alice Khaukha for pre-trial of their case.