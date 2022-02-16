Masaka authorities re-open roads turned into plots

Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja (in plastic chair) and other political leaders at Kyewalyanga Road which was blocked with heaps of murrum on October 29, 2021. PHOTO/FILE

By  Richard Kyanjo  &  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • The unblocked roads include Kyewalyanga Road Muteesa II, Grant Street, Nalubaale and Kooki Streets. 

Masaka City authorities have unblocked four roads that unidentified developers had demarcated into plots for sale.
Ms Florence Namayanja, the city mayor, said “investigations are underway over how unscrupulous developers mysteriously acquired the road reserves and turned them into plots.”

