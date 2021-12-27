Nema blocks construction of road in wetland 

Residents use a section of the access road in Nakayiba wetland in Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality in Masaka City whose construction been halted by Nema. PHOTO | ISSA ALIGA

By  Issa Aliga  &  AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

What you need to know:

  • Masaka City Environment Officer, Ms Pauline Nabadda, who had moved with Dr Barigega’s team, vanished after seeing Eng Mugagga and the driver being arrested.

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has halted the construction of an access road through Nakayiba wetland in Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality, Masaka City.

