Nema blocks construction of road in wetland 

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has halted the construction of an access road through Nakayiba wetland in Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality, Masaka City.

Nakayiba wetland covers a stretch of 10 square kilometers. It is part of Nabajjuzi wetland system, which is a tributary of Katonga River basin that drains into Lake Victoria.

The planned road, measuring about 1.5 kilometers is stretching from Nakayiba to Villa Road.

According to Dr Akankwasa Barirega, the Nema executive director, local authorities removed the Nema stone marks in the wetland and started constructing a road without an approved Environment and Social Impact Assessment report and wetland resource use permit.

''The leaders in Nyendo-Mukungwe neither made an impact assessment survey nor informed us about the project before they started constructing the road. We have ordered them to halt the project forthwith and follow the right procedures,'' he said during an interview on Sunday.

Last week, Dr Barirega and a team from environment police inspected Nakayiba wetland where Mr Mugagga Matovu ,the engineer for Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality and an unidentified driver of a grader which was working on the road were arrested. Both were taken to Masaka Central Police Station for abuse of office and destruction of a wetland.

Masaka City Environment Officer, Ms Pauline Nabadda, who had moved with Dr Barigega’s team, vanished after seeing Eng Mugagga and the driver being arrested.

When contacted later on, Ms Nabadda declined to comment about construction of a road in a wetland, but Masaka District Natural Resources Officer, Ms Rose Nakyejwe said all illegal activities in wetlands were stopped and all land titles acquired by developers were canceled before Masaka City was cut off from the traditional Masaka District last year .

“This was done to ensure complete restoration of the depleted areas, but it is surprising to see that city authorities allowed the construction of a road in Nakayiba wetland,” she said.

The road construction project also drew criticism from some residents who claim that it passes through their private land.

Mr Kateregga Njawukana, a resident of Nyendo Town near Nakayiba wetland said the created access road passes through his land on Plot 10 where his houses and toilets were razed without compensation.

''It is unfortunate that authorities in Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality sent their enforcement team to destroy my houses and toilets to pave way for construction of a road, which is illegal,'' he said.

Dr Barirega also inspected other wetlands like Nabajjuzi whose water catchment areas have been depleted by encroachers who have since dumped soil and built residential houses and factories. Others have planted eucalyptus trees and crops such as yams, sweat potatoes and cassava.

He said they are currently investigating other individuals and institutions degrading both Nakayiba and Nabajjuzi wetlands and action will be taken against them.

Nakayiba wetland is particularly polluted by wastes from car garages around Nyendo Town.

Nabajjuzi, where National Water and Sewerage Corporation draws water it supplies in Masaka Town, is a protected Ramsar Site due to its importance for people and animals.

A Ramsar Site is a wetland site designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention.



