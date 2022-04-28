Masaka authorities suspend street parking fees in Nyendo Town

Authorities in Masaka City have suspended collection of street parking fees in Nyendo /Mukungwe Municipality, accusing the contractor of breaching the contract.

According to Masaka City clerk Mr Geoffrey Bamanyisa, the Council has received numerous complaints from the community about the operations of Tonanto Africa Ltd, the firm hired to collect street parking fees in the area.

“The operations of the contract are therefore stopped with immediate effect until the raised complaints are investigated and managed,” a letter suspending the company operations dated April 20, 2022 reads in part.

Locals and vehicle owners claim Tonanto Africa Ltd staff have been charging parking fees from vehicles including those parked at places such as garages, hospitals and places of worship among others, contrary to their contract.

Mr Paul Mubiru, one of the affected motorists said council had rushed to start charging street parking fees from Nyendo/Mukungwe Municipality “as the area still has few paved roads.”

However, the managers of Tonanto Africa Ltd have protested the decision taken by city authorities.

“The decision by Council to cancel our contact has greatly affected us financially and we are considering going to court to seek legal redress,” Mr Ronald Kasirye, one of the proprietors of Tonanto Africa Ltd said.

Mr Kasirye also dismissed claims that they were levying street parking fees from vehicles in places not mentioned in the contract.

“We were never given a chance to explain our side of the story but council just acted on rumors and cancelled our contract,” he claimed.

Ms Evelyn Nabulya, another director of Tonanto Africa said that they were shocked by the sudden cancellation of their contract, barely a month after starting work.