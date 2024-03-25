Masaka Bishop Jjumba offers to mediate warring NUP groups

Masaka Diocesan Bishop Serverus Jjumba has offered to mediate between two warring camps in the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party in the sub-region.

The internal bickering within NUP in Masaka intensified in January when party leaders in the area led by former Leader of Opposition (LoP) legislator Mathias Mpuuga stopped the ‘Kunga Uganda’ mobilisation campaign.

This sparked off mixed reaction as Mpuuga was accused of trying to frustrate NUP activities by a group loyal to Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja and other key leaders.

Mpuuga’s group believe ‘Kunga Uganda’ is envisioned to undermine some veteran politicians, including himself, at the advantage of newcomers bidding to join Parliament in the 2026 general elections.

At the national level, the party leadership is also in a crisis following a fallout between NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi and his Buganda deputy Mpuuga.

The ongoing standoff stems from a controversial Shs500m "service award" given to Mpuuga by the Anita Among led parliament while serving as LoP.

Political pundits believe infighting threatens NUP's political base especially in Buganda Region, particularly Greater Masaka areas where the under pressure Nyendo-Mukungwe lawmaker is kingpin.

"I plan to meet our political leaders on Easter Sunday, but this is my message to their supporters, please stop fueling these fights. They don’t serve any good," Masaka Bishop Jjumba said during Palm Sunday mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Cathedral in his diocese.

Reacting to the development, Masaka City NUP Secretary General Joseph Kasirye said the prelate’s intervention may not yield much.

“We thank the bishop for getting concerned about what is happening in our party, but what he should know is that the current differences are based on ideology which cannot be addressed through meetings,” he told Monitor.

He added: “What the bishop can help, is to tell people from the two camps to respect each and stop washing their dirty linen in public.”

The less than 5-year-old opposition NUP party considers Masaka sub-region as one of its strongholds but rifts in the area grew after seven of its councillors claimed they were enjoying good ties with the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a pressure group led by first son and new army chief Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.