Masaka City fails to utilise Shs200 million roads fund

Masaka City is stuck with Shs200 million roads fund.

The money is part of Shs400m that the city received in this ending financial year for routine and periodic maintenance of public roads.

Dr Abed Bwanika, the chairperson of the city roads committee, said the money may not be utilised since it is less than one month to the end of the financial year.

“It will be unfortunate if that money [Shs200m] is returned to the Consolidated Fund just because the city authorities have failed to utilise it,” he said during a special sitting of the roads committee in Masaka City last week.

Dr Bwanika, who also doubles as Kimaanya /Kabonera MP, said the city had requested for Shs1 billion from the Road Fund to repair dilapidated access roads, but only got Shs492 million.

“We would like to propose that the technical team ensures that the available funds for roads are fully-utilised because the city has many roads that are in a sorry state,” he added.

Mr Augustus Turibalungi, the city engineer, said the maintenance of roads in the two municipalities of Kimaanya-Kabonera and Nyendo –Mukungwe will take place in the next few weeks.

“The funds will be fully-utilised because we have many roads that are being worked upon,” he said.

He promised to present a report before the committee later this month.

Solar lights

The committee also asked Masaka City Council to put aside maintenance funds for solar lights on roads under Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) project since many of them have been vandalised and stolen.

The most affected streets are Yellow Knife and Edward Avenue.

The solar lights were considered the most efficient way to curb crime in the streets.

Ms Florence Namayanja, the Masaka City mayor, said she is going to ensure that the available road funds are put to use.

“We need a lot of money in Masaka to enhance road infrastructure and the centre will not send more money unless we put what we have to good use,’’ she said.

Funding

In June 2021, Masaka City received Shs60 billion under the USMID project as additional financing for the reconstruction of main roads.

About eleven roads were selected for reconstruction, including Birch Avenue, which connects the city centre to Alex Ssebowa Road, Circular Rise, and Barracks Road.

The ongoing road works will also cover installation of 1,000 solar-powered street lights as well as grass and tree planting.















