Masaka City gets nine-member building committee

Masaka City Council new chairperson building board, Ms Alice Nanungi (left) receives tools of office from Ms Flavia Bwire (right), the secretary of National  Building  Review Board  in Masaka City on March 5, 2022. PHOTO | MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • The committee chairperson was given stamps, flow charts, and laws, among other tools of office to help the committee in executing its duties.

Masaka City has received a nine-member committee to guide infrastructure development in the area.

