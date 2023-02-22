Masaka City leaders halt beautification works on green belt

The finance committee at Masaka City Council has halted the beautification of the green belt in the area, saying the contractor has disregarded the terms of work.

Masaka City Council had allowed a private developer, Mr Darausi Wamala, to beautify the green belt and make it an attractive recreational ground without permanent structures.

The project is located opposite Masaka High Court premises.

But Mr Rodgers Buregeya, the chairperson of the city’s finance committee, said the developer is constructing a permanent structure on the green belt.

Mr Buregeya said the council on November 30, 2021, resolved that all city properties be investigated and a comprehensive report released.

“It’s against that resolution that the finance committee has instituted a committee that will deliver on the above task,” he said during an interview on Monday.

He noted that the committee comprises seven members.

“The committee has commenced its operations and our on spot visits started with one of the green belts where the city authorities had allowed a developer do beautification, but to our dismay, the developer erected a permanent structure contrary to the prior plans,” he said.

Mr Joseph Ssenzooga, a member on the committee, told journalists yesterday that the city council approved only toilet facilities as permanent and other structures were supposed to be temporary, but the developer is constructing a permanent storeyed structure on the green belt.

“We have got information that the developer connived with some officials on the city building committee and they approved construction of a bar and restaurant without the consent of the council, which contravenes the former approved building plan,” he said.

Ms Zaharah Nalubyayi, a woman councillor representing Kimaanya Ward, who is also a member on the committee, noted that both technical and political leaders in the city have aided fraudulent land transactions. The committee equally visited another green belt opposite Brovad Hotel apartments being developed by businessman Moses Kariisa where city authorities had halted construction works last week and ordered the city clerk to remove all the iron sheets put around the site.