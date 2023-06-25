Masaka City leaders, NFA clash over Kkumbu Forest

Mr Mubokhisa alerted security that responded with ant-riot deployment. The leaders were forcefully stopped from touring the forest and all other planned activities.



Mr Dickson Mutambuze ,the chairperson Kijjabwemi A Village ,said that NFA has failed to manage the forest and it is becoming a security threat in the area.

“Four people have been killed and their bodies dumped in the forest. Women have been raped and many other cases, we just wanted to cut down the thick shrubs which are too close to roads where criminals hide.”



Ms Agnes Namata, a resident of old Kkumbu Village, said they used to collect firewood from the forest ,but it is currently a risky place.



“We’re the ones who tasked the mayor to mobilize us for this communal service exercise. Unfortunately NFA has responded with force instead of guiding us,” she noted.



Mr Muleke ,one of the pioneers of the Masaka City communal work ,which is conducted every last weekend of the month to improve sanitation in the city told Monitor that NFA intended to block leaders from discovering that mature trees have since been cut down .



“According to what we have seen, trees inside the ecosystem are being cut down. NFA was notified, we expected it to support the process,” he said.



Mr Mubokhisa said security had to intervene because some residents wanted to take advantage of the exercise to grab some land for agriculture.



“We had to stop them because they had invaded the forest to put it down which is not allowed. We had allowed them to clear only five metres of the undergrowth vegetation on the forest edges but they defied the technical guidance,” he said.



He dismissed allegations that NFA permitted some loggers to cut down trees and said that they have endeavored to protect the forest amid a myriad of interests and threats.



Kkumbu forest is located in the heart of Masaka City on the upper edge of Nabajjuzi wetland which serves as its catchment system. It was gazetted in 1946.



Recently, during the Masaka City budget stakeholders meeting, a section of Kimaanya-Kabonera Municipality leaders petitioned the city council to sanction the clearing of the forest to create more land for industrialization, a proposal trashed by the mayor on grounds of being irrelevant.