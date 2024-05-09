Masaka factions clash as NUP updates voters register

Infighting within the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) in the Masaka sub-region has escalated amid the party’s ongoing registration update and enrollment of new members.

On April 29, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi launched the registration process, which is expected to take a month. The exercise is part of NUP’s efforts to establish organised party structures from grassroots levels to the upper echelons of leadership.

However, tensions have risen, with members of one faction, led by parliamentary commissioner and Nyendo-Mukungwe legislator, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, accusing another camp led by Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja, of blocking them from participating in the ongoing exercise.

Tension flared last week when NUP registrar for Buganda region, Mr John Mary Ssebuwufu, delivered registration materials to Ms Namayanja’s residence in Kitenga Village, Masaka City. While coordinators and registrars from Lyantonde, Kyotera, Kalangala, Bukomansimbi, Sembabule, Masaka, and Kalungu received materials, some registrars affiliated with Mr Mpuuga’s camp, such as Mr Joseph Kasirye (NUP registrar for Masaka City), were allegedly denied access to the materials.

The Greater Masaka Region has been divided into Masaka South, led by Mr Charles Kirumira, and Masaka East, led by Ms Namayanja.

Ms Namayanja yesterday told Daily Monitor that only committed NUP members are eligible for registration, citing discipline as a core party value.

“…if you lack discipline, you have already disqualified yourself...You cannot be a NUP member when you fight fellow members, speak ill of them, and disrupt meetings organised by NUP leaders.”

Mr Kasirye said it was wrong for leaders at the headquarters to hand over registration materials to Ms Namayanja with whom they have disagreements.

“There is a deliberate ploy to kick out some party leaders and members in the ongoing exercise of updating the NUP voters register. We are bona fide party members who must participate in every party process,” he said.

Mr Kasirye warned of legal action if their faction is completely sidelined from the registration update.

On his part, Mr Mpuuga described the ongoing exercise as a ‘disaster’ that could exacerbate divisions rather than foster unity within the party.