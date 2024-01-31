Masaka mourns prominent philanthropist Aloysius Mutesasira

Educationists, politicians and the business community Tuesday joined residents of Masaka region pay tribute to Aloysius Mutesasira Kalyango, a prominent philanthropist in greater Masaka region.



Muteesasira, the proprietor of Ssenyange Education and Orphanage Center at Ssenyange LC1, Nyendo Mukungwe Division, Masaka City succumbed to high blood pressure at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital on Monday, family sources said.

Mr Jude Muleke (Pookino), the Buddu County chief, hailed the services that Mutesasira championed and offered with an open heart to the less privileged members of the different communities in Masaka and the neighbouring districts.



“He has been one of my advisors since I assumed this responsibility as Pookino. He was a staunch supporter of Buganda Kingdom programmes and touched many lives through the services extended to the needy children in the greater Masaka region,” he said.

“Kabaka Ronald Mutebi recognised his effort in 2012 when he visited the orphanage project to commission one of the dormitories,” he added.



Mr Bill Birungi, the Bushenyi District Veterinary Officer and a beneficiary of the orphanage project said Mutesasira (deceased) sponsored his education through primary, secondary and university.