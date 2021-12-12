Masaka Regional Referral Hospital receives polio control centre 

Dr Nathan Onyachi, the Masaka Hospital Director together with Dr Allan Muluta (middle) with other officials from the Ministry of Health and E-Heath Africa inspecting the facility. Photo | Wilson Kutamba

Kuta

By  Wilson Kutamba

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • According to the Masaka Regional Referral hospital director, Dr Nathan Onyachi, with the facility in place, they will be able to encounter any outbreaks of polio, Marburg, Ebola and Covid-19 compared to the past when the hospital had no specialised unit for emergencies.

Masaka Regional Referral Hospital has received a new facility to house the regional Polio outbreak control centre which will be used to monitor all outbreaks in the area.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.