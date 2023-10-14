Masaka school to get Shs1.5b for infrastructure 

Kaddugala Secondary School in Masaka City is set to receive Shs1.5 billion to facilitate improvement of infrastructure in the learning institution.

The funds coming under the School Facilitation Grant, will be spent on construction of modern science and computer laboratories and a classroom block among other developments, according to school authorities.

Masaka City principal education officer Steven Kakeeto noted that the funds will be used following guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education and Sports.

“These funds are not for your personal benefits but rather improving the academic performance of the school. That is why it has been committed first on science and computer laboratories construction and equipping them to the dot,” Mr Kakeeto said during the commissioning of a new administration block at Kadugala SS on Saturday.

Additionally, part of the fund is to be used to promote and enhance teaching science subjects and lower secondary curriculum.

“Before the end of this month, the school will receive the first batch of funds amounting to Shs750m which will be used for the construction and equipping of the laboratories,” he revealed.

Saturday’s guest of honour at the event Hajji Musa Mpungu, who is the chairperson of Uganda Muslims Teachers Association (UMAT), applauded the school board of governors for accepting to work with the head teacher to develop the school.

He donated 100 bags of cement towards the construction of a perimeter wall around the school.

The school head teacher Yahaya Ssengabi thanked the government for the continued support which will help much in improving academic performance of the school.

He reported that for the past one year at the school, he has managed to increase enrolment from 680 students to the current 1,000 students amidst improved academic performance from one first grade to nine at Uganda Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations last year.