Masaka to get regional blood bank

Greater Masaka is set to acquire its first-ever state-of-the-art blood bank that will be screening blood collected from various centres in the sub-region.

Dr James Elima, the Masaka Regional Referral Hospital director, said the Uganda Blood Transfusion Service (UBTS) has promised to set up a fully-fledged blood bank at the facility that will be key in battling chronic illnesses.

“We are taking it to the hospital board of governors to inform them about the development. A blood bank is one of the essential things this area needs to battle illnesses such as sickle cells. The new facility will be in position to screen, process and provide blood to those in need within a short time,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

He added that the hospital has been taking the blood to Nakasero Blood Bank in Kampala for screening and processing, which is costly.

“We are going to construct the regional blood bank near the hospital main entrance. When the facility is completed, resources that have been allocated to transporting blood to Kampala will be saved,” he said.

He added: “The facility will be in a position to supply blood swiftly to the other medical facilities without much hustle. This will be a regional processing centre for blood and we shall be able to produce as much blood as what we shall be receiving from people who donate it.”

Mr Charles Tumusiime, the Masaka Regional Referral Hospital administrator, said they expect the construction works will be complete within one-and-a-half years, adding that the project is going to be funded by the government.

“The construction works are going to be launched before the end of this year,” he said.

Mr Anthony Katumba, one of the residents, said the regional blood bank will save the lives of accident victims and mothers who require blood transfusion.

Records at Masaka hospital show that the region requires at least 1,250 units of blood every month.