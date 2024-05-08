Mayiga applauds NMG for independent journalism

The Katikkiro (Prime Minister) of Buganda Kingdom, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, has commended Nation Media Group (NMG) for its unwavering independence and commitment to delivering credible news to its audiences since its inception.

NMG is the largest independent media house in East and Central Africa, with a robust presence in print, broadcast, and digital media with operations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

“I applaud NMG and the Daily Monitor for their independence. The Daily Monitor newspaper has earned trust for its independence, and when you are independent, you gain credibility, become a trusted source, and an effective messenger,” Mr Mayiga said yesterday.

He made these remarks during his meeting with Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) board members and management, led by the board chairperson, Prof Samuel Sejjaaka, at Bulange, Mengo, in Kampala. The newly appointed Managing Director Susan Nsibirwa, Board member Mary Harriet Musoke, Human Resources Lead Alice Nankya, and Company Secretary Timothy Ntale were part of the delegation that paid a courtesy call to the Katikkiro’s office.

“I applaud the NMG for always being independent. We look forward to strengthening the collaboration between the Kingdom of Buganda and NMG,” he said.

Mr Mayiga noted that in many developing countries, “the independent press is not very friendly because it projects issues that may not be very welcome, not only to the government but also to other interested parties”.

However, he emphasised that despite criticism, an independent press is crucial in advocating for ordinary people and driving positive economic and social changes.

Mr Mayiga urged NMG editors to prioritise coverage of kingdom-related stories, saying: “By and large, your stories are more popular within Buganda Kingdom circles, so if you prioritise kingdom issues, your reports will be better received.”

Mr Mayiga also highlighted the evolving landscape of power dynamics, where control over information and media holds significant influence. He stressed the pivotal role of the press in popularising the kingdom’s programmes and other initiatives that impact ordinary Ugandans.

Prof Sejjaaka explained that the visit aimed to introduce Ms Nsibirwa to the Katikkiro and foster a productive working relationship between the kingdom and NMG.

He emphasised the importance of collaborative engagement with partners and stakeholders, with Buganda Kingdom being a vital strategic partner for NMG-U.

Prof Sejjaaka commended Katikkiro Mayiga for spearheading various initiatives that have contributed to the development of Buganda Kingdom and Uganda at large.

“Some of the initiatives include rebuilding Masengere Block, supporting coffee production through Emwanyi Terimba, renovation of Kasubi Tombs, and supporting the health sector through Kabaka birthday runs,” he said.

He added that in the health sector, the kingdom has spearheaded several initiatives such as the fight against fistula, sickle cell disease, and the HIV/Aids campaign where men are advised to join the cause.

On her part, Ms Nsibirwa emphasised the significance of partnering with the kingdom and expressed enthusiasm for future collaborations.

She recalled previous partnerships between NMG-U and Mengo such as popularising the Kabaka’s Birthday run.