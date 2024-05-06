Mayiga rallies Ugandans to participate in census

The premier of the Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga, has called on all Ugandans to participate in the forthcoming National Population and Housing Census (NPHC) 2024 starting on May 10.

Speaking to the media during the 31st Great Buganda Lukiiko at Bulange Mengo on Monday, Katikkiro Mayiga emphasized that the census exercise is crucial for the development of the Buganda region and Uganda at large.

“This is the only way the government can plan better for the citizens after obtaining the data and statistics of the whole country and districts respectively,” he said.

He raised concern that there are regions and districts that are overpopulated but are receiving the same services as those with less population.

“We urge the government to be considerate while allocating funds and services to some of the districts with high population, which will improve their well-being and income status, one of the goals they are aiming at,” he said.

The Katikkiro further stated that districts paying more taxes than others should be prioritized while allocating funds because they must benefit from what they are paying for. These districts include Kampala, Mukono, Wakiso, and Masaka among others.

He noted that the government should consider the conditions of the roads, schools, health facilities, and the number of representatives in parliament while allocating the funds.

During the same event, the Katikkiro urged the government to release all political prisoners, regardless of their political affiliations.

“Some of them have been in jail for over three years, and there are those without whereabouts, but their families claim they are in jail, although they are suspected of associating with terrorists. Let them be brought to court if there is evidence pinning them,” he said.

The Katikkiro also urged the government to work with the business community while regulating taxes to avoid misunderstandings between business people and the Uganda Revenue Authority.

“We have reports that all these issues are caused by irresistible corruption within URA and the hiring of unqualified personnel who are acting unprofessionally,” he said.

Census

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Uganda is set to conduct the National Population and Housing Census 2024, with the reference night being May 9, 2024. The Census will be carried out in 10 days starting on May 10.

After every ten years, Uganda holds a national census, and the last one was carried out in 2014.