Mbabazi to head new African security outfit

Former prime minister Amama Mbabazi addresses a press conference in Kampala on February 16, 2022.  PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  STEPHEN KAFEERO  &  Priscilla Maloba

What you need to know:

  • He says the focus of the foundation will be on member states security, international affairs, and how to improve safety of the countries.

More than six years after his failed presidential bid, former prime minister Amama Mbabazi held his first media briefing announcing that he had been appointed to head a new regional security outfit.
Clad in a dark blue suit and holding a yellow microphone, Mr Mbabazi, who brushed off suggestions from journalists that he is aloof, said the Africa Global Security Foundation he has been tasked to lead would provide security briefings to member states through established organs.

