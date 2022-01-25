Measures as archbishop is installed today 

Police have restricted access to Rubaga Cathedral following the installation of Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere today. This is in order to ensure that the ceremony proceeds without major glitches.

“Only invited guests with stickers will access the venue,” Mr Rogers Nsereko Kawuma, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Traffic Commander, said yesterday during a press briefing at Rubaga Cathedral offices.

“Those with blue stickers will access the cathedral via Stensera Road while those with red stickers will access the cathedral via Rubaga Road,” he said.

Once guests arrive, the drivers will proceed to park at designated areas as guided by traffic police. Uganda Martyrs High School playground will be the general parking area.

Mr Kawuma said those seeking medical services at Rubaga hospital should access the facility via the maternity gate. “Motorvehicles parked or abandoned on the road will be towed to Old Kampala Police Station at the owners’ cost and inconvenience,” he said.

For those who violate traffic rules and regulations, police said they would be dealt with in accordance with the Traffic and Road Safety Act 1998, which was amended in 2020.

While roads within and around Rubaga Cathedral will remain preoccupied with a beehive of activities, normal traffic flow will continue on Wakaliga Road. Mr Kawuma advised motorists to use alternative routes to avoid inconveniences.

About today’s function

Archbishop Ssemogerere, 65, will be installed officially into the position at Rubaga Cathedral and the function will kick off at 10am.

The number of invited guests, including representatives from government and other religious leaders, has been toned-down to 1,000 because of the SOPs aimed at curbing Covid-19 infections.