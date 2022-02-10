Prime

Mestil owner fails to produce  Nsambya land documents

Mestil Hotel proprietor,  Ms Janet Kobusingye, appears before the parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises on February 9, 2022. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • Although Ms Janet Kobusingye says the original documents got burnt, the MPs insist she should provide the duplicate copies.

The  proprietor of Mestil  Hotel and Residences,  Ms Janet Kobusingye, yesterday  stunned  the committee investigating  the Nsambya railway land deals  when she said the key documents detailing how she acquired the Naguru land, that was swapped for the one in Nsambya, got  burnt in a fire.

