Milk prices soar as drought hits Ntoroko 

Locals fetch water from a dry well in Kasungu Village, Butungama Sub-county in Ntoroko District on Sunday. Cattle keepers say the area has been hit by a prolonged drought, leading to water scarcity. PHOTO | ALEX ASHABA

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • Cattle deaths. By January, a total of 996 heads of cattle were reported to have died due to effects of drought in Ntoroko.

A prolonged drought that has hit Ntoroko District since July last year has resulted in reduction in milk production, forcing prices to triple.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.