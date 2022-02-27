Minerals firm director faces arrest over Shs268b debt

Isaac Musumba (L) says he needs the debt settled. Mathias Magoola (R) is the managing director of Dei Minerals. 

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • Mr Twine Muganga, a court bailiff, has been ordered to effect the arrest of Mr Magoola by March 25.
  • The money in question was to be paid in accordance with the earlier consent order that was entered on September 9, 2019.

The Commercial Division of the High Court has ordered for the arrest of Mr Mathias Magoola, the managing director of Dei Minerals International, a minerals firm, for failure to pay over Shs268b in legal fees to former minister of Urban Development Isaac Musumba.

