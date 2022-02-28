Road constructor sued over unpaid Shs200m loan, goes into hiding

By  Anthony Wesaka

  • Through their lawyers of Mwesigwa Rukutana & Co. Advocates, Chanty Links directors are seeking court’s orders directing Mr Asiimwe to pay them the said Shs200m and also the costs of the law suit.

A sub constructor who allegedly secured a Shs200m loan to upgrade the Masaka-Bukakata Road, has been sued before the Commercial Division of the High Court for failing to honor to service the said loan.
In its lawsuit, Chanty Links Ltd avers that Mr Peter Asiimwe, who also happens to be a son Bishop George Bagamuhunda of Kigezi Diocese, on July 2, 2020, approached its directors, claiming to have won a tender for the construction of Masaka-Bukakata Road.
“The defendant (Mr Asiimwe) then presented to the plaintiff’s directors (directors of Chanty Links) that he needed a friendly loan to the tune of Shs200m to fund the project, to be refunded as soon as he is paid by the contractor.” reads in part the court documents dated October 15, 2021.

