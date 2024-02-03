Miners demand for government support in mineral  extraction

Gold miners under their umbrella organisation, Uganda Association of Artisanal and Small Scale Miners Limited (UGAASM) are demanding for inclusion into government programmes to boost extraction of minerals.

During the fifth edition of the Annual Great Lakes Mining and Energy Transition Mkutano organised by Solidaridad on February 1 in Kampala, the chairperson of UGAASM, Mr John Bosco Bukya asked government to support/fund miners as it has done to farmers and other business groups.

"Government should also add value to us. Look at the miners in Tanzania! They are highly supported by their government via capital, electricity, roads and market which is not the case here in Uganda," Mr Bunya said.

He expressed concern about the slow progress of the government support noting the financial constraints that derive miners to use mercury.

He emphasised that miners usually resort to mercury not by choice but due to the prohibitive costs of available alternatives.

Ms Joventa Tugumisiriza, the Project Officer for Gender at Solidaridad East and Central Africa said that government should think of other alternatives to replace mercury that is very dangerous to human health.

"Mercury is highly toxic and harmful, posing a serious threat to human health including fertility and pregnancy out comes," she said.

Mr Emmanuel Kibirige, the General Secretary of Mubende United Minors Assembly based in Kasanda District said some miners risk their lives by hiding mercury under their tongues and in body garments to evade inspection.

He also said they use it without protective gear leading to serve health consequences.

Mr Kibirige noted that the contamination from mercury extends to soil, water and mining equipment leading to long term environmental degradation.

Mr Chris Musiime, Programs Director at Africa Centre for Energy and Mineral Policy (ACEMP) said many Ugandans have destroyed the environment through stone quarry, sand and gold mining adding that there is need for government input to protect the environment.