Minister Adoa rallies Tororo residents on wetland protection

The Minister of State for Fisheries, Ms Helen Adoa, has urged residents of Tororo District to stop cultivating in swamps and instead embrace cattle rearing for livelihood.

Ms Adoa made the remarks during a belated Women's Day celebration held at Apetai Primary School in Apetai Sub County on Sunday. She explained that livestock farming has more nutritional and income-generating advantages compared to destroying wetlands to grow rice, which has a negative impact on the environment and weather patterns.

“The returns from one cow are much more than the 10 bags of rice or sorghum that one can get from a garden in the swamp. I call upon you to stop destroying our swamps and contribute towards a better ecological system,” she said.

Ms Adoa also challenged local leaders to support the government's campaign to protect the wetlands, pointing out that the current floods affecting most parts of the country result from encroachment on the wetlands.

“Seek technical advice from the district fisheries officers on the establishment of fish ponds for better planning and to avoid making losses,” she said.

She also advised the locals to embrace all government programs to better their livelihoods. She stated that the government has appointed an Assistant Resident District Commissioner to fight corruption and misuse of money for programs like the Parish Development Model [PDM].

Tororo District Woman Member of Parliament, Sarah Achieng Opendi, encouraged men to provide all necessary support and care for their families.

Ms Opendi expressed concern over rising cases of domestic violence, attributing it to men who have delegated their responsibilities to women.

"Gentlemen, your actions are doing us women a disservice. I urge you to reevaluate your priorities and support your spouses instead of spending your time idling in trading centres and drinking. Unfortunately, some of you have even turned drinking places into hiding spots to avoid your responsibilities," she said.

She urged parents to support their children's education by providing school scholastic materials and menstrual hygiene products for girls.

The District Vice Chairperson, Ms Rebecca Akumu, asked women leaders to balance their leadership responsibilities well with their marriages to avoid issues of domestic violence.