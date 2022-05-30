Minister condemns indecent dressing among graduands

The State Minister for Primary Education, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, has condemned indecent dressing exhibited by graduands at different ceremonies across the country.

This week social media has been awash with photos of female graduands at different universities wearing skimpy clothes.

Minister Kaducu at the weekend while officiating at Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) 28th graduation ceremony said the behaviour is unacceptable and must stop.

She urged parents to take up their roles in the upbringing and nurturing of children into responsible citizens.

“Keep counselling and guiding your children, walk with them throughout their life journey. I am particularly concerned about how our graduands come dressed at graduation ceremonies, especially our daughters. Graduation grounds are not a theatre or cinema, this indecent dressing is unacceptable,’’ she said.

Ms Kaducu challenged graduates to uphold principles and values of Christianity and Islamic teachings, and put God at the centre of their journey if they are to succeed in life.

“Life is a journey not a race, don’t get over excited because you have graduated. Go step by step but if you think it’s a race you will start running and forget where you are going and even coming from. Uphold Godly values and high levels of integrity if you are to succeed in life,” she said.

Ms Kaducu said MUST is helping the country solve societal-based challenges through research under the Faculty of Medicine.

“Government recognises the university’s community engagement programmes and innovations in search for solutions to societal problems such as community based education research services in the faculty of medicine and the student twinning projects in the faculty of Interdisciplinary studies which are timely and fit on government programmes like the Parish Development Model programme , ” she said.

The minister appealed to all institutions of higher learning to develop a reliable human resource, especially in sciences, to help the country achieve National Development Plan (NDPIII)

“Government, especially through the Ministry of Education and Sports, has put focus on human capital development. We cannot take the country to another level nor achieve a middle income status level without investing in the capital of human resource,” she said.

The university chancellor, Prof Charles Olweny, said the university shall continue working with communities in advancing technological solutions to human challenges.

“It is through community engagement that higher institutions of learning and universities can come with innovations that can address community challenges,” he said.