Minister Ecweru visits Fort Portal bus crash site as death toll rises to 21

Mr John Asiimwe, died on Thursday in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Fort Portal regional referral hospital where he was admitted with several other victims following the accident that happened at Ssebitoli along Fort Portal- Kyenjojo road when the vehicle owned by Link Bus Company overturned.

"We want to investigate the cause of this accident. We have not come here to window dress or simply just show the face of the government. We have come to try and establish the problem and what could have gone wrong so that we avoid a repeat of these kinds of accidents in future. We know we cannot stop accidents from happening but we can mitigate or reduce accidents that can be avoided,” Mr Ecweru told journalists after inspecting the wreckage of the bus which is parked at Fort Portal police station.