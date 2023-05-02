Minister Engola’s bodyguard has been with him for a month- Amongi

As police detectives comb for more exhibits ad interview witnesses in the shooting of the State Minister for Labor, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola, it has been revealed that the alleged shooter has worked as the minister’s bodyguard for a month.

Gender and Labour minister, Ms Betty Amongi told journalists at Col (Rtd) Engola’s home that Pte Sabiiti who shot and killed the minister before turning the gun at himself “was a new bodyguard.”

“He has been working as his bodyguard for a month. He came from Bombo and joined other security guards assigned to the minister from the Ministry of Gender ad Labour,” Ms Amongi said as he attempted to thwart reports by eyewitnesses that the slain minister owed the bodyguard several months of unpaid salary.

Ms Amongi said she last saw Pte Sabiiti with Col (rtd) Engola in Namutumba District where the national Labour Day celebrations were held yesterday.

Police seal off shops after Minister Charles Engola's bodyguard, Pte Wilson Sabiiti shot himself dead in one of the salons at Kyanja town, a Kampala surburb. This was after Pte Sabiiti killed his principal

“That very bodyguard was with him in Namutumba where we had Labour Day celebrations yesterday,” she said.

Earlier some eyewitnesses told journalists at the slain minister’s home that the guard complained of nonpayment of salary for several months as he shot in the air to warn civilians at Kyanja town, moments before turning the gun at himself.

But police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said it was too early to confirm the motive given that the investigation into the 8am Tuesday shooting was still in its early stage.