Minister Engola's shooting: What we know so far 

Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola the State Minister for Labor, Employment and Industrial Relations was shot dead at around 8am on Tuesday while entering his vehicle to go for work, according to police.

WATCH: What former Kawempe North MP, Latif Ssebagala, a neighbour told journalist about State Minister for Labour, Charles Engola's shooting.#MonitorUpdates

🎥 @andrewbagala pic.twitter.com/6Qo8sLhlCs — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) May 2, 2023



"He was shot at his residence in Kyanja by one of his bodyguards who allegedly fired several shots at close range. He fled from the scene up to the trading centre at Kyanja, Ring Road where he entered a salon and also shot himself dead,” police spokesperson, Fred Enanga told journalists in Kampala.

Related Minister Engola shot dead by his bodyguard National

The shooter was identified as Pte Wilson Sabiiti.

The minister's ADC Ronald Otim also sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Mulago hospital for treatment.





The deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi and the director CID, Maj Tom Magambo were the first security chiefs to arrive at the minister’s home as scene of crime officers comb for more exhibits that will aid police investigations.

“The investigation is currently in the early stages of review. We also dispatched a team of crime scene experts who are using the most advanced forensic technology to get what exactly was the cause of this tragic murder. We don't want to speculate into the motive of the shooting until we have confirmed,”” Mr Enanga added.

According to him, police are yet to confirm whether there were other victims.

“We are also trying to establish if there were other bodyguards who could have been injured,” Mr Enanga said.

WATCH: What police said about the shooting of Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola, the State Minister for Labor, Employment and Industrial Relations.#MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/AFxKLBHkJ0 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) May 2, 2023