Minister Engola shot dead by his bodyguard



The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, also confirmed the minister's death while presiding over the plenary session this morning.

“This morning, I received sad news that Hon Engola has been shot by his bodyguard and after, shot himself. May his soul rest in peace. That was God’s plan. We can’t change anything,” Ms Among said.

The scene of crime has been cordoned off by security personnel. The minister’s body is still at the scene where he was shot from. By press time, the shooter’s body was also still in the salon where he reportedly shot himself from.