Minister Engola shot dead by his bodyguard
The State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola has been shot dead.
Col (rtd) Engola was shot Tuesday morning by his bodyguard at his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.
The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire confirmed the incident.
“Yes. Go to Kyanja, there is a shooting. A soldier has shot his boss,” Owoyesigire told this publication in a brief telephone interview.
The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, also confirmed the minister's death while presiding over the plenary session this morning.
“This morning, I received sad news that Hon Engola has been shot by his bodyguard and after, shot himself. May his soul rest in peace. That was God’s plan. We can’t change anything,” Ms Among said.
The scene of crime has been cordoned off by security personnel. The minister’s body is still at the scene where he was shot from. By press time, the shooter’s body was also still in the salon where he reportedly shot himself from.
Gender Minister, Betty Amongi is among the government officials who have already arrived at Engola’s home in Kyanja.
"The guard said he hadn't been paid Shs4m.He said he had a pregnant woman and his children were not going to school yet the minister's kids were schooling," an eyewitness said.