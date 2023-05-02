Govt officials, politicians throng slain minister Engola’s home

Politicians, friends, residents and security personnel continue to throng the scene of crime in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb, where State minister for Labour, Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola was shot dead this morning.

The Oyam North MP was killed by his bodyguard, Pte Wilson Sabiiti, who has worked with the minister for a month, according to authorities.

Ms Betty Amongi, the Gender minister was among the first government officials to arrive at the scene, to condole with the family.



Addressing journalists, Ms Amongi refuted allegations that the act of the guard could have been triggered by mistreatment and nonpayment of salary by his principal.

“The minister had other guards, but this particular bodyguard was brought from Bombo barracks about a month ago; investigations will establish the motive behind this,” Ms Amongi said.

One of the witnesses had earlier on alleged that Pt Sabiiti had complained of delayed salary after shooting the minister.

"The guard said he hadn't been paid Shs4 million. He said he had a pregnant wife and his children were not going to school, yet the minister's kids were schooling," the witness said.

Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, said the late Engola was shot to death as he prepared to go for a Cabinet meeting.

“At around 9am, our fellow minister was shot dead by his bodyguard, Pte Sabiiti, as he prepared to go for a Cabinet meeting. He was already seated in the car. I am sure the police and other investigators will release information to help us understand what happened,” Dr Baryomunsi said.

He also noted that the late minister’s personal assistant, Ronald Otim, was also injured during the scuffle, but was later rushed to Mulago Hospital for treatment.

Dr Baryomunsi said burial arrangements were being planned and the programme would be shared with the public once it is ready.

Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago described the incident as unfortunate, but added that the act could have been triggered by uncontrolled anger.

“Everybody is angry. People are living extravagantly at the expense of others,” Mr Lukwago said.

Addressing journalists at the weekly press conference held at the Police Headquarters in Naguru, the Police spokesperson Fred Enanga also confirmed the shooting and sent his condolences to the bereaved family, the President, the Cabinet and the people of Lango Sub-region and Ugandans at large.

The sad news of the sudden death of Col (rtd) Engola started as a rumour that went viral on different social media platforms at around 8am. At around 9 am, the Uganda Police Force confirmed that the minister had been killed by his own guard.

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, also confirmed the minister's death while presiding over the plenary this morning.